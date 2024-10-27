Michigan vs. Oregon Opening Point Spread Revealed

The Michigan Wolverines (5-3) are set to face their toughest opponent of the season, as they prepare to go head-to-head with the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks (8-0). Michigan, coming off a 24-17 win over Michigan State, is facing a high-powered Oregon team that dominated Illinois 38-9 Saturday, showcasing just how challenging this matchup will be for the Wolverines.

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed Michigan as a massive 15-point underdog against Oregon. The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, further emphasizing the considerable gap between the two teams on paper. Oregon has been on a roll, looking every bit like the best team in college football this season, while Michigan’s struggles have left them in the middle of the Big Ten standings.

Historically, Michigan and Oregon have met five times, with the Wolverines holding a 3-2 edge. However, Oregon has taken control in recent years, winning the last two matchups, including a dominant 39-7 victory in 2007 at Michigan Stadium. With the current state of both teams, Michigan will have to find a way to overcome its recent struggles and put up a fight if they hope to stay competitive against a formidable Oregon team.

The matchup will undoubtedly be a test of Michigan’s resilience and ability to adapt, as head coach Sherrone Moore and his team will be tasked with preparing a game plan to counter Oregon's explosive offense and rock-solid defense.