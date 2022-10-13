Michigan vs Penn State: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan vs Penn State

Featured Videos



On Saturday, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will have their biggest test of the season so far when they host the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines will be looking to move to 7-0 on the season but they will have their work cut out for them in this battle of two top-10 teams.

During the first half of Michigan’s win over Indiana, RBs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sidelines and he had to be taken to the hospital.

Following the game, Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed what he told his team in the locker room at halftime.

That we’re gonna play our best half for football for the season. And yeah, all we’re asking is everything you got. It’s going to be needed. I thought we responded well, I mean, the stat — 21 to nothing in the second half. Via Isaiah Hole – Wolverines Wire

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs Penn State?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs Penn State

When: Saturday at Noon ET

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -6.5 (Via BetMGM)

Please enable JavaScript Michigan Wolverines get a Big Noon Cakewalk, MSU gets a televised funeral

Prediction:

Here we go! On Saturday, we will finally find out just how good Michigan is as they will face a formidable Penn State team that will be looking for revenge. During the 2021 season, the Wolverines used a late 47-yard touchdown pass from Cade McNamara to Erick All to pull out a win in Happy Valley.

That said, Penn State is coached by James Franklin and he does not know how to get the job down against ranked opponents.

This will be a battle for four quarters but I like Michigan to remain undefeated.

Penn State 24

Michigan 31 (-6.5)