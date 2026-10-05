Michigan now knows when it will return to the field following its bye week.

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The Big Ten announced Monday that Michigan’s Oct. 17 home matchup against Penn State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium. The television network has not yet been determined and will be held for a six-day selection.

Michigan’s Third Afternoon Kickoff of the Season

It will be Michigan’s third 3:30 p.m. kickoff through its first six games. The Wolverines also played afternoon games against UTEP and Iowa, according to Michigan’s 2026 schedule.

Our home game on October 17 against Penn St will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with the TV network designation being held for six-day selection. pic.twitter.com/umEKHKt7z8 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 5, 2026

Michigan Gets Extra Time Before Penn State

The bye arrives at a particularly useful time for Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines.

Michigan enters the open week at 3-2 after consecutive losses, including Saturday’s 20-14 defeat at Minnesota. The Wolverines managed fewer than 200 yards of offense in Minneapolis and were shut out in the second half.

Whittingham has already indicated Michigan will use the bye to evaluate virtually everything after hinting that significant changes could be considered. Michigan will also be looking to give its fans something better after Whittingham acknowledged their frustration following the Minnesota loss.

Now at least one detail is settled.

Michigan. Penn State. Oct. 17. 3:30 p.m. at the Big House.