Michigan vs. Penn State Kickoff Time Announced

The Michigan vs. Penn State football game, which is scheduled for November 11 in Happy Valley, will reportedly kick off at noon. This announcement comes as a relief for the Wolverines, as they will avoid a challenging road night game under the famous PSU whiteout conditions. The game will be broadcast on FOX as part of the Big Noon Kickoff series.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Michigan Football

