Michigan vs. Penn State Kickoff Time Announced

By W.G. Brady
The Michigan vs. Penn State football game, which is scheduled for November 11 in Happy Valley, will reportedly kick off at noon. This announcement comes as a relief for the Wolverines, as they will avoid a challenging road night game under the famous PSU whiteout conditions. The game will be broadcast on FOX as part of the Big Noon Kickoff series.

Michigan vs. Penn State

Key Points

  • The Michigan vs. Penn State game on November 11 will kick off at noon at Beaver Stadium.
  • The match will be aired on FOX as part of the Big Noon Kickoff series.
  • Michigan hopes to secure its third straight Big Ten title.
  • They aim for a third consecutive victory against Penn State and a second consecutive win at Beaver Stadium.
  • The highly anticipated rivalry clash with Ohio State on November 25 will also kick off at noon on FOX.

Why it Matters for Michigan Football

Michigan aims to secure its third consecutive Big Ten title and extend its winning streak against the Nittany Lions. Additionally, they seek their second consecutive victory at Beaver Stadium. The only other scheduled game with a confirmed start time is the rivalry clash with Ohio State on November 25, which will also kick off at noon on FOX.

Bottom Line – Michigan vs. Penn State kickoff time is advantage for Wolverines

With the announcement of the kickoff time for Michigan's game against Penn State, Wolverines fans can mark their calendars for this highly anticipated clash. The noon start time grants Michigan an advantage, avoiding the challenges posed by a road night game. As they pursue their third consecutive Big Ten title, the Wolverines will look to extend their winning streak against Penn State and secure another victory at Beaver Stadium.

