Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup

Michigan vs Penn State

This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions.

As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State is No. 10.

Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?

The opening point spread has been released for Saturday’s matchup between Michigan and Penn State.

According to Draft Kings, the Wolverines are currently listed as a 7.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions.

Way-Too-Early Prediction

Both Michigan and Penn State are currently undefeated but the Wolverines have certainly been the more-impressive team thus far.

Penn State has a solid defense, which could keep them in this game but I believe Michigan will have too much firepower when all is said and done.

Penn State 20 (+7.5)

Michigan 27