U of M

Michigan vs. Purdue: Wolverines open a as huge favorite in Big Ten Championship Game

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • It will be Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game
  • Michigan has opened as a huge favorite over Purdue

Going into this week’s games, we did not know which teams would advance to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. All that we did know is that Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa all controlled their own destiny. Well, Iowa lost to Nebraska on Friday, which opened up the door for Purdue, and they took care of business by defeating Indiana to advance to the Championship Game. Prior to the Boilermakers winning, the Wolverines easily disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23 to punch their ticket. So, it will be Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Wolverines have opened as a huge favorite.

This week's hottest stories
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ...
Big Ten Championship Michigan vs. Purdue

What is the point spread for Michigan vs. Purdue?

Following yesterday’s games, I predicted that the opening point spread for the B1G Championship Game would be Michigan -17.5.

The opening point spread has been released, and I was a bit off on this one as Fan Duel has the Wolverines as a 14.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers.

Featured Videos

Nation, what do you think will be the final score in the B1G Championship Game?

gear up detroit shop
biting kneecaps
Michigan vs. Purdue,big ten championship game

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article LeBron James Ohio State LeBron James reacts to Michigan stomping Ohio State… again
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Big Ten Championship Michigan Purdue
Michigan vs. Purdue: Wolverines open a as huge favorite in Big Ten Championship Game
U of M
LeBron James Ohio State
LeBron James reacts to Michigan stomping Ohio State… again
U of M College Sports
Detroit Lions rooting guide fans
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 teams Lions fans should root for in Week 12
Detroit Lions News
NFL Week 12 Coverage Maps
2022 NFL Week 12 Coverage Maps
NFL News
Lost your password?