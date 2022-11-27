Michigan vs. Purdue: Wolverines open a as huge favorite in Big Ten Championship Game

It will be Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game

Going into this week’s games, we did not know which teams would advance to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. All that we did know is that Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa all controlled their own destiny. Well, Iowa lost to Nebraska on Friday, which opened up the door for Purdue, and they took care of business by defeating Indiana to advance to the Championship Game. Prior to the Boilermakers winning, the Wolverines easily disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23 to punch their ticket. So, it will be Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Wolverines have opened as a huge favorite.

What is the point spread for Michigan vs. Purdue?

Following yesterday’s games, I predicted that the opening point spread for the B1G Championship Game would be Michigan -17.5.

The opening point spread has been released, and I was a bit off on this one as Fan Duel has the Wolverines as a 14.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers.

Nation, what do you think will be the final score in the B1G Championship Game?