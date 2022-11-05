U of M

Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to watch, listen to, and stream

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Michigan vs. Rutgers: On Saturday, the undefeated and fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to take on a struggling Rutgers team. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 9-0 on the season and they should do so easily against the Scarlet Knights. A week ago, Michigan dominated Michigan State at the Big House but following the game, a group of Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverine players so it has been an emotional week.

Michigan vs. Rutgers

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Rutgers?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Rutgers

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan – 26

Prediction for Michigan vs. Rutgers

As I noted earlier, this should be an easy win for Michigan, and that is exactly what everybody thought a year ago when the Wolverines jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead at the Big House but had to hold on for a 20-13 win over the Scarlet Knights.

It’s been an emotional week for the Michigan Football program but I believe they will roll against Rutgers.

Michigan 52 (-26)

Rutgers 10

