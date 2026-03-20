NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. St. Louis Game Time Revealed

Michigan is moving on, and now the next step is officially on the calendar.

After a dominant second half in the opening round, the Wolverines have their Round of 32 matchup locked in, along with a national stage to match.

Michigan vs St Louis game time is set

No. 1 seed Michigan will take on No. 9 seed St. Louis on Saturday, March 21, at 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS, placing the Wolverines in one of the most visible windows of the day.

For Michigan, it is another step in a tournament run that carries real expectations. For St. Louis, it is an opportunity to keep a strong surge going after an eye-opening first round.

Michigan showed another level in the second half

The final score says Michigan handled business. The way it happened tells a more important story.

After a relatively competitive first half against No. 16 seed Howard, the Wolverines came out of the break and completely took control. The offense opened up, the pace picked up, and what had been a game quickly turned into a 101-80 win.

That kind of gear shift is what separates top seeds from the rest of the field. Michigan did not panic early. They simply found their rhythm and never gave it back.

St. Louis made a statement of its own

Michigan was not the only team that turned heads.

St. Louis delivered one of the most convincing performances of the opening round, rolling past No. 8 seed Georgia by a score of 102-77. It was not a late push or a lucky stretch. It was control from start to finish.

That type of win changes how a team walks into its next game. Confidence builds quickly in March, especially when a group proves it can dictate tempo and score at will.

This matchup brings real intrigue

On paper, Michigan has the advantages you would expect from a No. 1 seed. Depth, balance, and the ability to adjust within a game all point in its favor.

Still, this is not a typical early round matchup.

Both teams cleared 100 points in their opening games. Both showed they can control a game once they get comfortable. And both will come in believing they have momentum on their side.

The early tip time adds another layer. Noon games in the tournament can be unpredictable, and teams often need time to settle in.

The expectation is clear for Michigan

At this point, the standard has changed.

Michigan is not just trying to advance. They are expected to take control of games like this and move forward without much drama. That comes with being a No. 1 seed and with the way this roster is built.

If the Wolverines play with the same second half intensity they showed against Howard, they will be difficult to slow down. If they start slowly again, they may give a confident St. Louis team an opening.

The Bottom Line

Michigan and St. Louis are set for a high-visibility Round of 32 matchup, and the timing only adds to the spotlight.

A top seed that showed it can flip a switch. An underdog that dominated from the opening tip. Two offenses that can score in a hurry.

Saturday at 12:10 p.m. will decide who takes the next step.