Michigan vs. TCU point spread released

Earlier today, the final College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as predicted, it will be No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. The Wolverines got into the CFB by going 13-0 up to this point, while the Horned Frogs are 12-1. In the other semifinal, it will be No. 1 Georgia taking on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The Michigan vs. TCU point spread has been released and the Wolverines are a healthy favorite.

What is the Michigan vs. TCU point spread?

Following the announcement of the College Football Playoff rankings, the opening point spread was released for the semifinal matchups.

According to DraftKings, Michigan has opened as a 9.5-point favorite over TCU, while Georgia is currently a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State.

Nation, who do you think will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game?