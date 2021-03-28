Michigan vs. UCLA Elite 8 game time revealed

On Sunday, No. 1 Michigan absolutely dismantled No. 4 Florida State and No. 11 UCLA turned it up a notch in overtime to take down No. 2 Alabama to move on to the Elite 8.
Well, we hope you are ready for a late Tuesday night because the game between the Wolverines and Bruins will not time off until 9:57 p.m. EST.
Nation, will Michigan advance to the Final Four for the first time under the watch of Juwan Howard?
Michigan-UCLA a 9:57 p.m. tip. Enjoy, @orion_sang. pic.twitter.com/swIpu51kCi
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 29, 2021