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LivePistonsPistons 78 · MIA 894:05 - 3rd

Michigan vs. UCLA Game Time Announced

Michigan vs UCLA game time
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The Michigan Wolverines now know when they will take the field for their final home game of the 2026 season. Michigan’s matchup against the undefeated UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 21, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with CBS televising the game nationally.

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According to Maize n Brew, the Big Ten announced the kickoff time and television assignment Saturday evening. The matchup will also serve as Michigan’s Senior Day, giving the Wolverines’ seniors one final opportunity to play in front of the home crowd.

Michigan enters the contest with a disappointing 5-5 record following Saturday’s 31-7 loss to Oregon. UCLA, meanwhile, improved to a perfect 10-0 with Friday night’s 22-14 victory over Illinois.

Michigan Looking to Become Bowl Eligible Against Undefeated UCLA

The Wolverines desperately need a victory to become bowl eligible, but knocking off the Bruins will be anything but easy. UCLA has been one of college football’s biggest surprises this season under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

Michigan’s offense continues to struggle after head coach Kyle Whittingham reopened the quarterback competition between Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines managed just 71 passing yards against Oregon, raising additional questions about which quarterback will lead the offense against UCLA.

The Wolverines are also adjusting after Jim Harding was named interim offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Jason Beck. With only two regular-season games remaining, Michigan is running out of time to turn things around.

According to the official Michigan football schedule, the Wolverines will close the regular season on Nov. 28 against Ohio State in Columbus. That rivalry matchup is scheduled for noon ET on FOX, making next Saturday’s game against UCLA Michigan’s final opportunity to secure bowl eligibility at home.

Michigan vs. UCLA Game Time and TV Information

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
  • Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
  • Records: Michigan (5-5), UCLA (10-0)
  • Occasion: Senior Day

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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