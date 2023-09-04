Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan vs. UNLV Opening Point Spread Revealed

The Michigan vs. UNLV opening point spread had been released and the Wolverines are a HUGE favorite.

Michigan vs. UNLV Opening Point Spread Revealed

The Michigan Football team is in high spirits after dominating East Carolina in their first game of the 2023 season. Now, the Wolverines are setting their sights on maintaining that momentum as they prepare to face UNLV. Though the Rebels also opened up their season with a blowout victory (40-14 over Bryant), Michigan has opened as a HUGE favorite in next Saturday's game.

Inside The Article
Michigan vs. UNLV Opening Point Spread RevealedHow much is Michigan Football favored over UNLV?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Gridiron Gambles
Michigan vs. UNLV Opening Point Spread

How much is Michigan Football favored over UNLV?

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed Michigan as a 37-point favorite over UNLV. Given that Michigan didn't cover the spread in their recent game against East Carolina, and with head coach Jim Harbaugh absent, predicting the outcome might be a tad challenging. The Wolverines should easily be able to dispose of the Rebels, but that does not necessarily mean they will cover the spread.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Michigan Wolverines and the UNLV Rebels have both stormed into the season with triumphant wins in their respective games, showcasing strong offensive and defensive plays.
  2. Despite the Rebels’ impressive performance against Bryant, showcasing a potent rush attack and special teams prowess, the Wolverines have been marked as distinct favorites, with a spread favoring them by a considerable 37 points.
  3. Michigan Football's recent inconsistency against the spread, combined with their coaching flux due to Jim Harbaugh's absence, adds a layer of unpredictability to the upcoming matchup.
Michigan's offensive coordinator

Bottom Line – Gridiron Gambles

Michigan was also a huge favorite over East Carolina, but after jumping out to a 30-0 lead, the Wolverines took their foot off the gas. In fact, they removed many of their starters from the game after three quarters. Could Michigan cover the spread against UNLV if they really wanted to? Sure they could. But does that mean they will run the score up just to do so? Only time will tell.

Read More

J.J. McCarthy explains what it was like to play without Jim Harbaugh as his coach

J.J. McCarthy nearly breaks Michigan Football record in blowout win vs. East Carolina

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Lions down 1 player as the prep for Kansas City Chiefs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?