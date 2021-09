The Michigan Wolverines have looked very good as they have started off their 2021 campaign with a 3-0 record with a very winnable game against Rutgers coming up this Saturday.

If they win, the Wolverines will move to 4-0 on the season with a huge matchup at Wisconsin staring them in the face.

On Monday, the Big Ten announced that Michigan’s game against Wisconsin on Oct. 2 will kick off at noon ET and will be aired on FOX.

Nation do you think Michigan will beat Wisconsin on the road?