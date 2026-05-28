Michigan vs. Western Michigan Season Opener Game Time Revealed

A new chapter of Michigan Wolverines football officially begins on Sept. 5.

Michigan’s season opener against Western Michigan Broncos football is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Michigan Stadium, and all eyes will be on first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham as he makes his debut leading the Wolverines.

But while the coaching change is generating plenty of buzz, Michigan fans are just as eager to get their first real look at sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood under the new staff.

Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor carrying enormous expectations as one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects in the country. Now, with a new offensive system and a fresh coaching philosophy in place, the excitement surrounding his development has only intensified.

Michigan enters the season looking to maintain its place among college football’s elite while navigating a major transition on the sidelines. Whittingham brings decades of experience and a reputation for toughness, discipline, and defensive excellence.

The opener against Western Michigan may only be Week 1, but for Michigan fans, it will offer the first glimpse into what the Wolverines could look like in this new era.

And perhaps most importantly, it will finally show what Bryce Underwood can do with the keys to the offense.