MUST SEE! Michigan Stuns Western Michigan With Last-Second Hail Mary

For 59 minutes and 59 seconds, Michigan’s season opener looked like it was headed toward a disaster.

Then Bryce Underwood and JJ Buchanan changed everything.

*Photo courtesy of University of Michigan

With one second remaining, Underwood launched a 47-yard Hail Mary that Buchanan hauled in for the game-winning touchdown, lifting No. 16 Michigan to an improbable 13-12 victory over Western Michigan at the Big House. The miracle finish gave Kyle Whittingham a win in his Michigan coaching debut and prevented what would have been one of the most stunning losses in program history.

Wow… #Michigan beats Western Michigan on a Hail Mary pic.twitter.com/rLTvkvPbR1 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) September 6, 2026

Michigan needed every bit of it.

The Wolverines committed three turnovers, were flagged nine times for 80 yards and possessed the football for less than 20 minutes. Western Michigan took a 12-7 lead with 38 seconds remaining, leaving Underwood with one final chance.

He found Buchanan for 28 yards to start the final push. Two incompletions and a spike later, Michigan had time for one desperation throw.

Underwood delivered.

Buchanan finished with six catches for 126 yards, accounting for most of Michigan’s passing production. Underwood completed 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also scoring Michigan’s first touchdown on the ground.

Michigan spent the offseason building excitement around Underwood’s return for Year 2, something we covered when he announced he was staying in Ann Arbor. Saturday night was supposed to be the first clean look at that next step, with the Whittingham era beginning against Western Michigan.

Clean is not the word anyone will use.

Clutch might be.

Michigan has plenty to fix before Oklahoma visits next Saturday. The penalties, turnovers and offensive inconsistency cannot simply be waved away because Buchanan came down with one football.

But 1-0 beats the alternative.

Especially when the alternative was one second away.