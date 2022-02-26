Michigan wide receiver to wear No. 0, other freshman numbers released

Michigan has released their 2022 spring roster, which means we now know the jersey numbers that each of the Wolverines’ 13 incoming freshmen will be wearing.

As you can see below, wide receiver Darrius Clemons will be wearing No. 0. This is the first time a Michigan player has worn the No. 0 since Giles Jackson and Andre Seldon wore it in 2020.

WR Darrius Clemons: No. 0

CB Will Johnson: No. 2

DB Keon Sabb: No. 3

WR Amorion Walker: No. 4

DL Derrick Moore: No. 8

QB Alex Orji: No. 10

DB Kody Jones: No. 12

WR Tyler Morris: No. 13

QB Jayden Denegal: No. 16

TE Colston Loveland: No. 18

CB Myles Pollard: No. 24

DL Mason Graham: No. 55

OL Connor Jones: No. 60

The Wolverines Spring Game is scheduled for April 2 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI.

“Unless we’ve got lightning, which we had one year and we had to move it inside,” Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s going to go off that day unless we’re in a (COVID-19) pause — but I think the chances of that are not very likely.

“Even if we have to pause before that, we’ll do the spring game April 2.”

“It’ll be one of those color (rush) things,” Harbaugh said. “One team will be in the all-blues; the other will be in the all-maize. And it’ll be a football game. We’ll make it as much like a football game as can be made. Guys get, in some cases, their first chance to ever be in a game in the Big House.”

Jim Harbaugh said he will act as the commissioner for the game as co-OC and OL coach Sherrone Moore will be the head coach of one team and co-DC and DBs coach Steve Clinkscale will be the head coach of the other team.

“The exciting thing, too, is to watch the way the two different teams draft the players,” Harbaugh said. “You get a real feel for who they think is the best quarterback; who they think is the best center. There’s going to be some secondary (battles) — who are the top safeties, really, in the staff’s opinion?

“It’s something that I always pay very close attention to.”