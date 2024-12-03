Michigan Wide Receiver To Enter Transfer Portal

As Michigan football prepares for its next season, the team faces its first significant roster shakeup of the offseason. According to CBS Sports writer Matt Zenitz, junior wide receiver Tyler Morris is expected to enter the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Wolverines.

Michigan starting wide receiver Tyler Morris is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Former top-100 recruit with 39 career catches.https://t.co/Q42aly5vpC pic.twitter.com/IFc8GbVDP4 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 3, 2024

Morris has been a part of the team since 2022. In his freshman season, Morris saw action in eight games, contributing on both special teams and as a wide receiver. Last season, he appeared in all 15 games, earning four starts and recording 197 receiving yards. Despite his contributions to the team, it appears Morris is seeking a new opportunity elsewhere.

The decision to enter the transfer portal marks a shift for Morris, who had been a promising part of Michigan's receiving corps. His departure is part of the ongoing changes the Wolverines face as they prepare for their 2024 season and continue to shape their roster for the future.