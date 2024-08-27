Michigan Wolverines 2024 Football Schedule

Following a perfect 15-0 season, the Michigan Wolverines are set to dive into the 2024 football year with several notable changes. The team has seen 13 players move on to the NFL and welcomes a new head coach. With Sherrone Moore at the helm, there’s plenty of excitement as the Wolverines begin this new chapter.
In addition to their flawless record, the Michigan Wolverines had an impressive 2023 season, achieving a #9 ranking by the AP and securing a 34-13 victory over Washington in the National Championships. While quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum set high standards, we expect players like Alex Orji will will rise to the challenge and deliver strong performances.