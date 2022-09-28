Griffin & Bass

Are The Michigan Wolverines Actually Good?

By Amy Price
Or Is It Just A Product Of Scheduling?

Griffin and Bass discuss the Michigan Wolverines‘ narrow victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Did the Wolverines look more like #4 or frauds in last Saturday’s game against Maryland?

About The Show:

Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

