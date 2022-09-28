Are The Michigan Wolverines Actually Good?

Or Is It Just A Product Of Scheduling?
Griffin and Bass discuss the Michigan Wolverines‘ narrow victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Did the Wolverines look more like #4 or frauds in last Saturday’s game against Maryland?
