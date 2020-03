The Michigan Wolverines had their way with the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Crisler Center on Thursday night, winning handily by a 82-58 final score on Seniors Night.

Of course, it only made sense for seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske to lead the way for the maize and blue. Simpson recorded 11 points and 10 assists, while Teske added 12 points and five rebounds.

Former Wolverines head coach John Beilein even decided to drop in to view the fun.