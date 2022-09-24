Griffin & Bass

Michigan Wolverines Face A Real Opponent In Maryland

By Amy Price
0 Min Read

Michigan Wolverines’ JJ McCarthy vs. Terraphins’ Taulia Tagovailoa

Griffin & Bass preview the Michigan Wolverine’s first real game of the season vs. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins. JJ McCarthy vs. Taulia Tagovailoa will be fun to watch.

Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code G&B25OFF

About The Show:

Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Can Michigan State Right The Ship Vs. Minnesota?
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?