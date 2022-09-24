Michigan Wolverines Face A Real Opponent In Maryland

Michigan Wolverines’ JJ McCarthy vs. Terraphins’ Taulia Tagovailoa
Griffin & Bass preview the Michigan Wolverine’s first real game of the season vs. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Maryland Terrapins. JJ McCarthy vs. Taulia Tagovailoa will be fun to watch.
About The Show:
▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.