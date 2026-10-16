No. 2 Michigan Visits No. 1 Denver on Banner Night

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines hockey team opens a two-game series at No. 1 Denver on Friday, Oct. 16, with puck drop set for 9 p.m. ET at Magness Arena. Before the game, the Pioneers raise the national championship banner they won in April, a title run that went through Michigan in the national semifinals.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Denver beat Wisconsin 2-1 on April 11 for the program’s 11th national title, the most in men’s college hockey and its second in three years after a 2-0 shutout of Boston College in 2024. The Wolverines were the overall No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and lost to Denver 4-3 in double overtime in the semifinal.

Michigan Wolverines Hockey Plays Two Games at Denver

Along with Friday’s banner raising, the two teams meet again Saturday, Oct. 17, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Friday is the first regular-season game between Michigan and Denver since 1981, when both schools were in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Denver holds a 48-36-1 edge in the all-time series, and the teams have met four times in the postseason since 1981.

Michigan is 4-0 after sweeping Bowling Green and Alaska Anchorage to open the season. Denver is 2-0 and also swept Alaska Anchorage during the first weekend of October, then sat idle last weekend.

What Is at Stake This Weekend for the Wolverines and Pioneers

These are two regular-season games in October, not tournament games. A top-two series this early still moves the national picture, and it banks results that matter when the NCAA Tournament field is seeded in March. A Michigan sweep would put the Wolverines in position to take the No. 1 ranking. A Denver sweep would keep the Pioneers there.

A split would leave the order alone and confirm what the poll already says, that these are the two best teams in college hockey right now. Denver has the emotion of the banner on Friday night. Michigan has the chance to beat the team that has ended its season twice in five years.

Michigan Players to Watch at Denver

Jayden Perron leads the nation in scoring with 13 points in four games, on seven goals and six assists. He recorded his first career hat trick on Saturday against Alaska Anchorage and has scored a point in 10 straight games. Perron was a third-round pick, 94th overall, by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Michael Hage ranks second nationally in scoring at 3.00 points per game and leads the nation with nine assists. He also ranks sixth nationally in faceoffs won, at 66.7 percent, and recorded his third career four-assist game on Saturday. The Montreal Canadiens took Hage 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Will Horcoff has two goals and two assists in four games and carries a plus-9 rating, as DSN wrote earlier this week. The Pittsburgh Penguins drafted him 24th overall in 2025.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Ivankovic has stopped 108 shots through the first four games and owns a .931 save percentage, and he is 18 saves away from 1,000 in his career.

Michigan’s series preview on mgoblue.com said, “Michigan leads the nation in scoring offense with 28 goals through four games, averaging 7.00 goals per game. The Maize and Blue also lead the nation in team assists (49) and points (77) and are tied for the national lead in scoring margin (5.00).” That offense gets its first real test of the season on Friday and Saturday.

How to Watch Michigan Wolverines Hockey at Denver