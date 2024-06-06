Michigan Wolverines Ice Hockey: 2024-25 Game Schedule





University of Michigan Announces 2024-25 Wolverines Ice Hockey Schedule

The University of Michigan’s Athletics Department has released the schedule for the 2024-25 Wolverines ice hockey season, featuring exciting matchups and highlighting important dates for fans and alumni to mark in their calendars.

The season will open with the Wolverines hosting Minnesota State University – Mankato on October 5th (Saturday) and October 6th (Sunday) at Ann Arbor, Mich. Continuing the momentum, the team will travel to Tempe, Arizona, to face off against Arizona State University on October 11th (Friday) and 12th (Saturday).

As the month progresses, Ann Arbor will host St. Cloud State University on October 18th (Friday) and 19th (Saturday), ensuring fans at the home venue get to witness their team in action against top competition.

Another notable event includes games against the U.S. National Team Development Program on October 25th (Friday), providing an opportunity to see potential future stars of ice hockey.

The following week, the Wolverines will head to Boston, Massachusetts, to play against Boston University on November 1st (Friday) and November 2nd (Saturday), marking an essential away series.

The team will round out November with back-to-back games against Western Michigan University, first away in Kalamazoo on November 29th (Friday), followed by a home game on November 30th (Saturday).

Details about the Big Ten conference games will be announced at a later date, adding further fixtures to the Wolverines’ busy schedule.