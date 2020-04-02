Michigan Wolverines land commitment from four-star TE Louis Hansen

The Michigan Wolverines were able to land their fifth verbal commitment of the 2021 cycle this afternoon. Four star tight-end Louis Hansen out of Needham, MA has committed to Ann Arbor:

Hansen had also been fielding offers from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and other major programs.

“I chose Michigan because I felt like it was the best fit for me both academically and athletically,” said Hansen, who is the No. 8 tight end in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. “Obviously, they have a great football team, and my plan is to study business. It doesn’t get much better than the Ross School of Business.

“So in my eyes they had the best combination of what I was looking for in both athletics and academics.”

– – Quotes via Brian Dohn of 247 Sports Link – –