48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
College Sports
Updated:

Michigan Wolverines land commitment from four-star TE Louis Hansen

A big get for the Michigan Wolverines!

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Michigan Wolverines were able to land their fifth verbal commitment of the 2021 cycle this afternoon. Four star tight-end Louis Hansen out of Needham, MA has committed to Ann Arbor:

Hansen had also been fielding offers from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and other major programs.

“I chose Michigan because I felt like it was the best fit for me both academically and athletically,” said Hansen, who is the No. 8 tight end in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. “Obviously, they have a great football team, and my plan is to study business. It doesn’t get much better than the Ross School of Business.

“So in my eyes they had the best combination of what I was looking for in both athletics and academics.”

– – Quotes via Brian Dohn of 247 Sports Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceBrian Dohn
Via247 Sports
Previous articleDetroit Lions agree to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts
Next articleFlashback: Bob Probert TKO’s Colorado’s Scott Parker (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan Wolverines land commitment from four-star TE Louis Hansen

The Michigan Wolverines were able to land their fifth verbal commitment of the 2021 cycle this afternoon. Four star...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts. https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1245754748675985410?s=21 Roberts, who is 29, played in 13 games (10...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst Ian Rapoport breaks down Detroit Lions’ free-agency (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions have been active since the NFL's free agency period commenced last month, bringing aboard several new faces while also bidding goodbye...
Read more
College Sports

Report: Spartans coach Tom Izzo contacted witness in criminal investigation of MSU player

Michael Whitaker - 0
According to a recently released report from ESPN, Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo as well as two assistant coaches approached a witness...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best free-agent signings – No. 5

Michael Whitaker - 0
As we await the return of hockey, we've been counting down some of the moves made from former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

OTD: Trey Burke forces overtime vs. Kansas with clutch shot

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines fans will forever remember March 29, 2013 as one of the greatest dates the school has ever enjoyed on the hardwood thanks...
Read more

Game of the Day: Michigan defeats Temple on this date in 1993 to advance to Final Four

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic collegiate matchup that took place on...
Read more

Michigan Basketball guard Adrien Nuñez makes decision for 2020-21

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
You can go ahead and count Michigan Wolverines guard Adrien Nuñez among the faces that fans can look forward to once again seeing at...
Read more

Cleveland’s Collin Sexton discusses John Beilein’s ill-fated tenure in the NBA

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
In perhaps one of the most stunning turn of events in recent sports memory, former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein's decision to try...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.