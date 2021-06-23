Michigan Wolverines land commitment from 2022 QB Jayden Denegal

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines have officially landed a commitment from Apple Valley, CA high quarterback Jayden Denegal:

Following a workout this morning, Denegal jumped at the chance to make his decision.

“I’m really excited to be a Wolverine,” Denegal said. “This is a dream for me, to play for a big time school like Michigan. I really didn’t know what to expect coming out here but was hoping for the best.

“Once they offered me, there was no need to wait it out. I love this coaching staff and it was great working out with them. Even coach Harbaugh was out there with me taking some reps. There is so much history and tradition here and it’s just a great all around fit. It’s a great academic fit for me too, Michigan really is the best of every world and I’m almost speechless right now.”

He’s the 267th ranked recruit in the nation, the 19th ranked QB, and the 19th ranked player from California.