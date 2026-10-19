Michigan Opens Title Defense Behind Two Big Ten Rivals

The Michigan Wolverines went 37-3 overall and 19-1 in Big Ten play last season on the way to the national championship. This is a totally new year for Michigan, and the Wolverines will have to prove themselves all over again.

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Where the Michigan Wolverines landed in the AP preseason Top 25

In the first AP Poll of the 2026-27 college basketball season, released Monday, the Wolverines are ranked 16th in the country. That is a far cry from finishing No. 1 in the final AP poll last season. Dusty May is no longer the head coach of this basketball program after leaving for the Dallas Mavericks, and Mike Boynton Jr. is the new head coach for Michigan basketball.

Florida opened at No. 1 with 47 of the 59 first-place votes. Michigan is only the third-highest Big Ten team in the poll, behind Illinois at No. 3 and Michigan State at No. 6. UConn, the team Michigan beat in the national championship game, starts the year at No. 4.

Michigan Wolverines have a different looking roster this season

The defending champions are outside the top 15 to begin the 2026-27 college basketball season because this is a different roster. Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara, the team’s three leading scorers last season, are all in the NBA now.

Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are still on the team after averaging 10.1 and 9.5 points per game, but Michigan has several players who will need to prove themselves on this roster. J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam are transfers who are looking to play a huge role in this basketball program this season. Estrella averaged 10.0 points a game at Tennessee and Thiam averaged 12.8 at Cincinnati. They have a lot of work to do even though the Wolverines are the defending national champions.