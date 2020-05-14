Michigan Wolverines OC Josh Gattis says team is “nowhere near” having QB starter frontrunner

The Michigan Wolverines have their starting quarterback position following the departure of Shea Patterson to the National Football League.

And while it will be a three-man competition between Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton, and Cade McNamara, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis provided a rather sobering update regarding the status of a potential starter.

The team is “nowhere near” having a frontrunner for the starting position, according to Gattis.

“They were all even going into this pandemic,” he said.

“I challenged all three of those guys. I met with them after practice, and said, ‘We gotta start now.’ We want a healthy quarterback competition.”

“What the depth chart last year was – was irrelevant, because we had one quarterback who was our starter,” he added.

But like other collegiate teams, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of spring practices for the Wolverines. Until things can resume as normal, the team offense has been holding virtual meetings via online platform Zoom.

“We’re waiting to see what this next schedule will look like,” Gattis said. “We’re kind of living in the unknown.”

“We’re making the best of our situation. Obviously it’s tough for everybody in college football,” he said.

