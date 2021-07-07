Michigan Wolverines Odds & Season Outlook, Future Bets

Sharing is caring!

With the college football season just around the corner, fans all across the state of Michigan are ready to get back to tailgates, packed stadiums, and a full season schedule. Just because we have to wait until October 30th to find out who will win the Paul Bunyan Trophy doesn’t mean we can’t start putting money on the Wolverines; in fact, you can bet key matchups right now at Michigan sports betting apps!

Let’s take a look at how they are expected to perform in 2021 and their odds in a few key matchups this season.

Michigan Wolverines 2021 Outlook

The 2021 Michigan Wolverines defense is loaded with talent, and should have a better season this year than they did in their shortened 2020 campaign – they finished as the 84th ranked defense overall, according to USA Today. They should have plenty of playmaking talent on this side of the ball, which will allow them to keep games close even if the offense isn’t lighting up the scoreboard.

Speaking of offense, the Wolverines have limited experience at QB, which rarely bodes well against the stiff defenses throughout the Big 10. As Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy, and Alan Bowman will battle it out throughout August camp, there is still plenty to be determined here.

2021 Futures

The Wolverines look to be a middle-of-the-road team in the Big 10, favored to be slightly above .500. Here are some of the featured games, matchups, and futures that you can bet on right now!

FanDuel futures odds for the Michigan Wolverines

Season Win Total: O7.5 (-152) U7.5 (+120)

To Win Big 10 East: Yes +800

To Win Big 10: Yes +1600

National Champion: +10000

Week 1 Matchups and Featured Games

Here are some of the featured games on the 2021 schedule that have lines already available. Even if lines change between now and kickoff, the line you bet is the line you’ll keep, so lock it in early if you think you have an edge.

Week 1 Matchup Michigan vs Western Michigan Odds

Spread: Michigan -17.5 (-110) / Western Michigan +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Michigan (-1000) / Western Michigan (+550)

October 30th: Michigan vs Michigan State Odds

Spread: Michigan -6.5 (-120) / Michigan State +6.5 (-103)

Moneyline: Michigan (-235) / Michigan State (+188)

November 27th: Michigan vs Ohio State Odds

Spread: Michigan +13.5 (-110) / Ohio State -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Michigan (-560) / Ohio State (+360)

Odds for the following can be found at FanDuel Michigan, BetRivers Michigan, or BetMGM Michigan.

It’s important to gamble responsibly. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 800-270-7117. 21+.