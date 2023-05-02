Michigan Wolverines rank second in the 2023 Way Too Early Top 25 rankings

The College Football season is just four months away and the Michigan Wolverines looked poised to make it back to the College Football Playoff. Spring practices have now wrapped up, and the Transfer Portal season is still going as we saw the other day with multiple players around the country entering the transfer portal. Right now after spring workouts, the top two teams seem pretty clear cut: the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines 2023 Season

The Wolverines are going to enter the 2023 season looking to avenge back-to-back seasons of losing in the first round of the College Football Playoff after strong regular seasons. The Wolverines' 2023 opponents finished 2022 with a combined record of 79-65. The two toughest teams the Wolverines will have to face on their schedule this season will once again be Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes who are the only teams out of the 12 the Wolverines face that rank in the Way Too Early Top 25 with Penn State ranking fourth and Ohio State ranking sixth.

Bottom Line

This Michigan Wolverines team will be loaded once again with both their leading rushers returning in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards who last season combined for 2,454 yards on 387 carries and 25 touchdowns. Expect Corum to rush for more yards behind a new offensive line that loaded up on transfers; Corum will also be a Heisman candidate entering the 2023 season. JJ McCarthy is also back after last season when he completed 208 passes for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On the defensive side of the ball team-leading tackler linebacker Junior Colson is back for his senior season year as well as linebacker Michael Barrett. The Michigan secondary will also have defensive backs Rod Moore and Will Johnson returning. Looking at this roster this team is loaded for Jim Harbaugh and gives Michigan the best chance of getting over that hump and winning in the College Football Playoff.