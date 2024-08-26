Michigan Wolverines Ready for 2024 Kickoff: Sherrone Moore’s Debut and Key Players to Watch





The Michigan Wolverines are set to open the 2024 college football season this Saturday, August 31, at 7:30 PM ET at Michigan Stadium. This season introduces Sherrone Moore as the new head coach. Moore, who has been with the Wolverines for four seasons, previously served as the Offensive Line/Offensive Coordinator and tight ends coach.



Following a No. 1 finish in 2023, Michigan is starting the new season with a strong top-10 ranking: No. 8 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP Media Poll. The Wolverines have been dominant, with 40 victories in their last 43 games and a 22-game winning streak at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines have announced their captains for the 2024 season: Max Bredeson, Donovan Edwards, Rod Moore, and Makari Paige. Key returning players include All-Americans Will Johnson and Mason Graham. According to the latest depth chart from College Football Network, Alex Orji is expected to start as quarterback, with Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Max Bredeson also in starting roles.

This will be Orji’s third season with the Michigan Wolverines. In his freshman year, he played in three games, scoring two touchdowns. During his sophomore year, he appeared in six games, adding one touchdown, with 69 rushing yards from 11 attempts.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham, entering his third season, has recorded 62 total tackles, including 37 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Cornerback Will Johnson has played in 26 games for Michigan, accumulating 54 total tackles, with 45 solo.

Now in his senior year, Bredeson has has been a steady performer throughout his three seasons with the team. He was recognized as Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Week in his freshman year; during his junior year, he shared Offensive Player of the Week honors three times and was a Burlsworth Trophy Nominee.

As Michigan prepares to kick off their season, the excitement is high as the team looks to make a mark in 2024.