Michigan Wolverines Sports Find New Radio Home Starting in 2025

Starting in 2025, Michigan Wolverines fans will hear football, basketball, and hockey games on new channel thanks to a new multi-year broadcast deal with Beasley Media Group Detroit.

Big changes are coming to the airwaves for Michigan fans.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan Athletics department announced a new multi-year broadcast agreement that will make 94.7 WCSX-FM the new flagship radio station for Michigan Wolverines sports coverage. That’s right—starting with the 2025 football season, you’ll be able to catch every Maize and Blue snap, bucket, and goal right on your FM dial.

The deal is the result of a collaboration between Michigan Sports Properties (a division of Learfield), Beasley Media Group Detroit, and the University of Michigan. And honestly, it’s a win for fans who’ve been craving clearer access to game-day action and exclusive team content.

Aday Mara Michigan transfer

What’s Included?

WCSX-FM will broadcast:

  • All Michigan Football games
  • Men’s Basketball games
  • Men’s Hockey games
  • Coaches’ shows
  • Plus, a bunch of exclusive ancillary programming you won’t want to miss

But it doesn’t stop there.

Michigan’s Women’s Basketball team is getting some well-deserved love, too. Select regular-season and postseason games will now be aired on 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC-FM). That means fans can stay locked in for all the action from one of the university’s most exciting programs, even during March Madness.

Why It Matters

This isn’t just about changing stations. It’s about giving Michigan fans more consistent, high-quality access to their favorite teams—football, hoops, hockey, and beyond. And with this move, the Wolverines are placing a bigger spotlight on women’s athletics as well, ensuring no part of the Michigan sports family is left out.

So, whether you’re tailgating in Ann Arbor or catching a hockey game from your couch, just know that your go-to destination for Michigan sports is now 94.7 WCSX-FM—and they’re just getting started.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Aday Mara Michigan transfer
Michigan Wolverines Sports Find New Radio Home Starting in 2025