Michigan Wolverines Sports Find New Radio Home Starting in 2025

Starting in 2025, Michigan Wolverines fans will hear football, basketball, and hockey games on new channel thanks to a new multi-year broadcast deal with Beasley Media Group Detroit.

Big changes are coming to the airwaves for Michigan fans.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan Athletics department announced a new multi-year broadcast agreement that will make 94.7 WCSX-FM the new flagship radio station for Michigan Wolverines sports coverage. That’s right—starting with the 2025 football season, you’ll be able to catch every Maize and Blue snap, bucket, and goal right on your FM dial.

The deal is the result of a collaboration between Michigan Sports Properties (a division of Learfield), Beasley Media Group Detroit, and the University of Michigan. And honestly, it’s a win for fans who’ve been craving clearer access to game-day action and exclusive team content.

What’s Included?

WCSX-FM will broadcast:

All Michigan Football games

games Men’s Basketball games

games Men’s Hockey games

games Coaches’ shows

Plus, a bunch of exclusive ancillary programming you won’t want to miss

But it doesn’t stop there.

Michigan’s Women’s Basketball team is getting some well-deserved love, too. Select regular-season and postseason games will now be aired on 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC-FM). That means fans can stay locked in for all the action from one of the university’s most exciting programs, even during March Madness.

Why It Matters

This isn’t just about changing stations. It’s about giving Michigan fans more consistent, high-quality access to their favorite teams—football, hoops, hockey, and beyond. And with this move, the Wolverines are placing a bigger spotlight on women’s athletics as well, ensuring no part of the Michigan sports family is left out.

So, whether you’re tailgating in Ann Arbor or catching a hockey game from your couch, just know that your go-to destination for Michigan sports is now 94.7 WCSX-FM—and they’re just getting started.