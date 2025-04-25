3 Michigan Wolverines Selected in Top 13 Picks of 2025 NFL Draft

Michigan football made waves at the 2025 NFL Draft with Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant all selected in the top 13 picks. Here’s where they landed.

It has been a banner night for the Michigan Wolverines at the 2025 NFL Draft, as three of their top prospects came off the board early, solidifying the program’s reputation for developing NFL-ready talent.

While it wasn’t a huge surprise that Michigan had strong representation, the speed at which their stars were scooped up definitely turned heads.

Mason Graham Goes No. 5 to Cleveland

After a quick swap with the Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns landed their man at No. 5: defensive tackle Mason Graham. The Wolverines standout was a dominant force in the middle throughout his college career and fills a major need on the Browns’ interior defensive line. Known for his power, relentless motor, and ability to disrupt, Graham will be an instant contributor on a team chasing AFC contention.

Colston Loveland Joins the Bears at No. 10

The Chicago Bears gave quarterback Caleb Williams a massive weapon by selecting tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th pick. Loveland has been a consistent matchup nightmare thanks to his size, athleticism, and hands. With Ben Johnson now running the show in Chicago, adding a versatile tight end like Loveland makes a ton of sense schematically.

Kenneth Grant Heads to Miami at No. 13

Rounding out Michigan’s trio of top-13 selections was defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who landed with the Miami Dolphins at No. 13. Grant’s blend of size, explosiveness, and gap-clogging ability gives Miami’s defensive line a much-needed jolt. With the Wolverines losing so much talent up front to the draft, Grant’s high stock confirms the dominance of Michigan’s defensive front in 2024.

More to Come?

The Wolverines have already had three players selected in the first round, but it is also expected that CB Will Johnson will be selected by the night is over. In fact, one recent NFL Mock Draft has Johnson going to the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 overall pick.