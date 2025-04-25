3 Michigan Wolverines Selected in Top 13 Picks of 2025 NFL Draft

Michigan football made waves at the 2025 NFL Draft with Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant all selected in the top 13 picks. Here’s where they landed.

It has been a banner night for the Michigan Wolverines at the 2025 NFL Draft, as three of their top prospects came off the board early, solidifying the program’s reputation for developing NFL-ready talent.

While it wasn’t a huge surprise that Michigan had strong representation, the speed at which their stars were scooped up definitely turned heads.

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart

Mason Graham Goes No. 5 to Cleveland

After a quick swap with the Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns landed their man at No. 5: defensive tackle Mason Graham. The Wolverines standout was a dominant force in the middle throughout his college career and fills a major need on the Browns’ interior defensive line. Known for his power, relentless motor, and ability to disrupt, Graham will be an instant contributor on a team chasing AFC contention.

Colston Loveland Joins the Bears at No. 10

The Chicago Bears gave quarterback Caleb Williams a massive weapon by selecting tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th pick. Loveland has been a consistent matchup nightmare thanks to his size, athleticism, and hands. With Ben Johnson now running the show in Chicago, adding a versatile tight end like Loveland makes a ton of sense schematically.

Kenneth Grant Heads to Miami at No. 13

Rounding out Michigan’s trio of top-13 selections was defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who landed with the Miami Dolphins at No. 13. Grant’s blend of size, explosiveness, and gap-clogging ability gives Miami’s defensive line a much-needed jolt. With the Wolverines losing so much talent up front to the draft, Grant’s high stock confirms the dominance of Michigan’s defensive front in 2024.

More to Come?

The Wolverines have already had three players selected in the first round, but it is also expected that CB Will Johnson will be selected by the night is over. In fact, one recent NFL Mock Draft has Johnson going to the Detroit Lions with the No. 28 overall pick.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]