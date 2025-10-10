Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans Week 7 Battle

The Michigan Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) are heading west to take on the USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM EST on NBC, with radio coverage from the Learfield Michigan Sports Network.

How to Watch

Date: 10/11/2025

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Radio: Learfield Michigan Sports Network

Watch: NBC

Michigan’s Momentum

Head coach Sherrone Moore continues to build around a young but dynamic Michigan roster, anchored by a powerful ground game and developing aerial attack.

Running back Justice Haynes remains the engine of the offense; last week against Wisconsin, he rushed for two of Michigan’s three touchdowns, with the third coming on a 29-yard pass from freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to Donovan McCulley.

Haynes leads the Big Ten in rushing with 654 yards on 85 carries and eight touchdowns, showing no signs of slowing down. McCulley, meanwhile, is becoming a steady target with 19 receptions for 309 yards, and his first touchdown of the season came in last week’s win.

Underwood has shown strong poise for a first-year starter, completing 77 of 130 passes for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns. His decision-making and accuracy continue to improve as he gains experience against Big Ten defenses. On the defensive side, linebacker Ernest Hausmann leads the team with 31 tackles, establishing himself as the cornerstone of Michigan’s defense.

Odds:

-Spread: Michigan Wolverines +2.5 (-110)/USC Trojans -2.5 (-110)

–Money Line: Michigan Wolverines +105/ USC Trojans -130

-Over/Under: 56.5

Odds from BetMGM current to time of publishing

This matchup has all the makings of a statement game for both programs. Michigan’s physical run game will test USC’s front seven, while Maiava’s arm could challenge Michigan’s secondary. Expect a back-and-forth battle that could come down to turnovers and late-game execution.

USC Looks to Protect Home Turf

The USC Trojans, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, enter the matchup with one of the conference’s top passing attacks. Maiava has thrown for 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while running back Waymond Jordan provides balance with 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, Eric Gentry leads the Trojans with 35 tackles, setting the tone for a defense that thrives on speed and pursuit.

USC stumbled earlier in the season against Oregon but rebounded strong, making this clash with Michigan a pivotal one for Big Ten standings and potential playoff implications.

What’s at Stake

A win would keep Michigan undefeated in conference play and cement them as a legitimate Big Ten contender. For USC, a victory would restore momentum and solidify their place near the top of the standings. With two high-powered offenses and plenty of star power, this matchup is set to be one of the weekend’s marquee games.