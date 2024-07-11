Michigan Wolverines: Will Johnson’s Impact on 2024 NFL Draft Predictions





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the 2024 college football season approaches, Michigan Wolverines junior cornerback Will Johnson is garnering significant attention from NFL scouts and analysts. Johnson, who emerged as a standout in 2023, has been consistently named a preseason first-team All-American.

In the previous season, Johnson’s performance earned him first-team All-American honors from Sports Illustrated and a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection. Despite battling injuries, Johnson recorded 27 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and secured four interceptions.

Originally a five-star recruit from the 2022 class, Johnson has been on NFL radars since his freshman year. Pro Football Focus highlighted his potential, marking him as the top cornerback prospect nationwide before the 2024 draft, although he was not eligible for selection at that time. With two seasons under his belt, Johnson is now projected as a potential first-round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid discussed possible contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, noting that while it’s rare for cornerbacks to be selected so early, Johnson remains a notable exception. Reid placed Johnson in the “long shot” category, with a two-percent chance of being the top pick.

“We’ve never seen a cornerback being selected at the top of the draft (common draft era, since 1967),” Reid wrote. “But if there were a CB who could challenge for that feat, he’d be a strong contender. In 2022, Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner were picked with back-to-back selections at Nos. 3 and 4. Johnson is that caliber of corner prospect.”

Johnson, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 202 pounds, has demonstrated commendable athleticism and skill. His 2023 performance included allowing just 14 catches with zero touchdowns in his coverage area, in addition to four interceptions over the season. His abilities to play various coverages and maintain fluid movement on the field have drawn comparisons to notable NFL players.

An NFC scouting director likened Johnson to Denver Broncos’ cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022.

“I don’t know if it’s the size, jersey number or what,” the scouting director said per Reid. “The kid looks like a direct replica of Surtain coming out of Alabama. We’ll see what he runs, but he has all of the tools to be special.”

With his strong presence and proven track record, Johnson is set to make a considerable impact in the upcoming 2024 season and beyond as he continues to draw admiration from the NFL community.

