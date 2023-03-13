Michigan Women’s Basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Michigan Women's Basketball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will open their campaign against UNLV. UNLV is currently ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and has won 31 games this season, losing only two, with a 22-game win streak. Michigan, on the other hand, will be making their fifth consecutive tournament appearance and their 11th overall.



Big Picture: Michigan Women's Basketball Team looks to turn things around

Michigan had an impressive regular season, finishing with a 22-9 record and an 11-7 conference record. They won a game in the Big Ten tournament before losing in the quarterfinals on March 3. Michigan had a strong start to the season, positioning themselves well as one of the top four seeds in a region. However, since then, they have struggled and will be hoping to turn things around in the tournament. The Wolverines are no strangers to success in the Big Dance, having reached the Sweet 16 for the first time two years ago and then making it to the Elite Eight last year. They will be looking to build on their impressive performances in previous years and go even further this time around.