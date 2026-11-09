Michigan women’s basketball has never been ranked this high. The Wolverines came in at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, the best ranking in program history, four days after they opened the season by knocking off No. 2 UConn 77-66 at Crisler Center.

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Michigan was No. 5 in the preseason poll. UConn, ranked No. 2 going into Thursday night, fell to No. 4, and South Carolina held at No. 1, according to ESPN. The Associated Press noted the Wolverines’ previous high was No. 4, set on Feb. 7, 2022, and that 10 Big Ten teams are ranked this week, matching the record the SEC set last season.

Indiana’s Jerni Kiaku (7) dives for the ball during the Indiana versus Michigan womens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kim Barnes Arico Credits Her Players

“To be in position today to beat Connecticut and be the No. 2 ranked team in the country, it’s just a credit to our players and credit to our staff,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said, per the Associated Press. “To have an opportunity to be in the top five and beat the best program of all time this week was really special.”

The Wolverines are 3-47 all time against top-five opponents, and Thursday was the highest-ranked win the program has ever had, ESPN reported. Afterward, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma put the loss on himself.

How Far Michigan Women’s Basketball Has Come

Last season ended one win short of the place this program has never been. Michigan reached the Elite Eight for the second time in school history and lost to Texas. The Wolverines have still never played in a Final Four.

Michigan’s Next Test Comes at Columbia

Michigan is 2-0 after a 109-52 win over Wright State on Sunday, and it plays once this week, at Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET, per ESPN’s schedule. The Lions are 3-0. They did not reach the NCAA tournament last season, but they did win the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, beating top-seeded BYU 81-64 in the final. Central Michigan follows on Nov. 16.

A road game against an undefeated team is a real test this early in the year. If Michigan keeps winning, a No. 1 seed in March is in play, and so is the Final Four trip the program has never made.