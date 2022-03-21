Michigan Women’s basketball team advances to Sweet 16

On Saturday, it was the Michigan Men’s basketball team that advanced to the Sweet 16 and two days later, the Wolverines’ Women’s team is joining them.

On Monday night, the No. 3 Lady Wolverines defeated No. 11 Villanova 64-49 to advance to the Sweet 16, where they will take on No. 10 South Dakota.

Leading the way for Michigan was senior Naz Hillmon, who finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

It was Hillmon’s 26th double-double this season and the 50th of her amazing career in Ann Arbor.