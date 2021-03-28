Michigan Women’s Basketball team forced to make emergency landing after losing cabin pressure

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday, the Michigan Women’s Basketball made a valiant effort before eventually by losing by three in overtime to the No. 2 seeded Baylor Bears,

Following the game, the Wolverines were flying back home when they reportedly had to make an emergency landing after they hit a storm and lost cabin pressure.

Fortunately, the oxygen masks deployed correctly and the plane landed safely and everyone aboard the plane, according to reports, is ok.

From Detroit News:

The Michigan women’s basketball team was safe late Saturday night and early Sunday morning after their charter plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Evansville, Indiana, after it lost pressure while flying through a storm.

As the plane flew through a storm, it made an aggressive descent, pressure was lost and the compartments containing oxygen masks opened and fell, according to Sarah VanMetre, who handles athletic department communications for Michigan women’s basketball.

There were no injuries, VanMetre said in a text to The Detroit News, “other than being scared.”