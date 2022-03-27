Michigan Women’s Basketball team takes down Cinderella to advance to Elite 8

It was not easy at all for the No. 3 Michigan Women’s Basketball team but on Saturday, they held on to defeat No. 10 South Dakota 52-49 to advance to the Elite 8 for the first time in school history.
Michigan will now take on No. 1 Louisville at 9:00 p.m. EST on Monday with a chance to go to the Final Four.
