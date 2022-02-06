Michigan WR Andrel Anthony tweets cryptic message following departure of OC Josh Gattis

Many were surprised on Sunday morning when news broke that now-former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving for the same position at the University of Miami.

Not long after the announcement, Michigan WR Andrel Anthony took to Twitter to tweet out a cryptic message that many believe is in reference to the Wolverines’ next offensive coordinator.

Here is the tweet:

omg our next move is CRAZY 👀🤝.. stay tuned 🧏🏽‍♂️ — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) February 6, 2022

Many have already speculated as to who Jim Harbaugh will hire/promote to be Michigan’s next offensive coordinator. Here are the coaches that we believe are the top 3 options.