Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson makes sick toe-tap TD grab vs. Wisconsin [Video]

With Ronnie Bell out for the season with an injury, Michigan is in need of another wide receiver to rise to the occasion.

Well, if Saturday’s game is any indication of who that wide receiver will be, it’s Cornelius Johnson.

Johnson had two TD grabs against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, including this sick toe-tap catch to extend the Wolverines’ lead.

Check it out.

