It was a wait that not many envisioned but Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has finally been selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Peoples-Jones, who left the Wolverines a year early, ended up being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 187 overall pick (6th Round).

The Browns pick Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round, 187th overall. #NFLDraft — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 25, 2020

Congrats DPJ!!!