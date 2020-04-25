Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones tweets message after going undrafted in first 3 rounds

When Donovan Peoples-Jones made the decision to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft and leave Michigan a year early, he had to believe he would have heard his name called by the end of Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Honestly, my guess would be that he thought he would go in the first two rounds.

When news broke that he had declared for the draft, I immediately shook my head because I knew he was going to have to compete against an extremely deep class of wide receivers. My thought was that he should have remained at Michigan for his final season an then be one of the top receivers to come out for the 2021 draft.

That being said, Peoples-Jones made the decision that he believed was best for him and his family and that is to be respected.

Following the conclusion of the third round, Peoples-Jones took to Twitter and reminded everyone that this is all in God’s hands.

God’s Timing.. it will all make sense in the end.. Believe that.! — Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) April 25, 2020

Dropping this far will certainly give him a chip on his shoulder and you can bet he will make some NFL team VERY happy to have selected him. Who knows, maybe the Detroit Lions will select him early in the fourth round!