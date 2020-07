If you have gotten used to watching WR Nico Collins wear No. 4 when he takes the field for the Michigan Wolverines, you will have to reset your mind.

On Monday, Collins, who is returning for his senior season, took to Instagram and it sure does appear that he will be wearing No. 1 for the 2020 season.

Collins joins Braylon Edwards and Anthony Carter, among others to wear No. 1 for the Wolverines.

H/T to @CSayf23 for reporting this first.