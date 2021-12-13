Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives update on knee injury [Video]

Heading into the 2021 season, the hope was that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell would emerge as one of the best wideouts in the nation while helping to lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship.

Michigan did win the Big Ten Championship, and Bell did have a role on the team, but his role had nothing to do with catching passes and scoring touchdowns as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the very first game of the season.

On Sunday, Bell spoke to a select group of reporters and gave an update on his knee and how his rehab process is progressing along.

From Wolverines Wire:

“It’s going well. Last few weeks I’ve started doing normal things again,” Bell said. “Just feels good to not be on those crutches or braces or nothing like that no more.

“I get to start jogging Week 12. So, in a few more weeks I’ll be able to do more things. I really don’t know much, I just take it day-by-day and do what they tell me. Do whatever they have mapped out for me. I’d never got hurt, so I don’t know how any of it goes. So I’m just listening and learning and going — making the most of it.”

Check out the video below to hear more from Bell about when the injury first happened.