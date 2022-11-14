Michigan WR Ronnie Bell makes NFL decision

The Michigan offense has a ton of weapons in 2022, and one of those weapons is wide receiver, Ronnie Bell. So far, in 10 games, Bell has a team-high 45 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to the season, Bell was voted as one of the Wolverines’ team captains, and there is no question about it that he has been a great leader. On Monday night, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Bell’s intentions following the 2022 season.

What decision has Ronnie Bell made about the NFL?

According to Harbaugh, Bell has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, which means this is his final season at Michigan.

"He's gonna go into the NFL next year," Harbaugh said. "He's already got a Senior Bowl invite. He's having a tremendous, tremendous season. It's another feel-good story."

Via The Michigan Insider

Ronnie Bell was honored to be selected as a captain

Back in August, Bell spoke to the media about what an honor it was to be voted as a team captain.

“It’s just an honor, man,” Bell said in August of being a team captain. “It’s funny because this year, I knew I was going up, but still, once I got up there, that room means so much to me. It’s hard to even get words out sometimes with those guys, man. It’s a huge honor.”

Bell is not considered to be one of the top wide receiver prospects and it will be very interesting to see where he gets selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It would not be surprising at all if we are talking about Bell as one of the best mid to late-round picks in the draft at this time next year.