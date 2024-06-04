Michigan WR Semaj Morgan Doesn’t Care What The Haters Think





Semaj Morgan is Confident that Michigan Will Succeed in 2024

Despite Michigan Football’s national title victory last year, the Wolverines aren’t receiving the expected accolades heading into 2024. Critics highlight the significant gaps the team needs to fill, in contrast to teams like Georgia, which remain favorites despite similar challenges. Michigan’s new head coach, Sherrone Moore, is expected to continue Jim Harbaugh’s legacy, yet the Wolverines are ranked on the same level as teams like Penn State. This perceived lack of respect has not gone unnoticed within Schembechler Hall.

Semaj Morgan’s Perspective

“We feel it, but I don’t care for it. I ain’t never care what nobody says,” sophomore wide receiver Semaj Morgan told WolverinesWire. “But I really feel that we use it as fuel because we know everything that’s happening on the outside really don’t matter. Everything we do, everything we do every day, everything we put in, is what we gonna get out of it. So whatever they saying, they can keep saying it because we’re the ones actually there, doing the work, putting it in, believing in ourselves. That’s all it really takes — us believing in ourselves.”

The Doubts and the Drive

There are two main concerns surrounding the Wolverines for the 2024 season: the transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore and the uncertainties at quarterback and wide receiver. Optimism surrounds Alex Orji as a potential starting quarterback, with Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren also in the mix, but the wide receiver position remains uncertain. With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, players like Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris and Fred Moore will need to step up.

Morgan is confident in the team’s talent and preparation. While fans and the media might not see it during practice, Morgan believes the Wolverines’ passing game will impress once the season begins.

“I believe in us, man. Everybody in the room is hungry, we all want to get better, we all want to win,” Morgan said. “We all got one goal, we all on one track. There’s nowhere else for us to go but up. I feel like it’s going to be special seeing what we can do this year and I love our room because we all hungry.”

Proving the Doubters Wrong

Given the uncertainties, it’s understandable that the national media has doubts. Yet, Michigan has been underestimated in each of the past three seasons when they won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff. While some faces may be new to starting roles, many were part of the team that recently won a national championship. That experience is significant.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

Despite the skepticism, Michigan’s players, particularly Semaj Morgan, remain unfazed and motivated. They are ready to prove the doubters wrong again, driven by their belief in each other and the hard work they put in daily. As the season approaches, the Wolverines are determined to show that they are still the team to beat, regardless of outside opinions.