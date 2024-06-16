Michigan WR Semaj Morgan Honors Dads with New Jersey Number





Michigan Receiver Semaj Morgan Embraces His New Number

On the eve of Father’s Day, Michigan receiver Semaj Morgan took a break from football to support a heartfelt cause, hosting an event to honor Detroit area fathers who have lost children to gun violence. The event, organized by the Semaj J. Morgan Foundation, was designed to provide comfort and recognition to these fathers during a particularly difficult time.

The event began at County Lanes in Farmington Hills, where Morgan, alongside his parents, gathered with the fathers. The day concluded with a meal in West Bloomfield, where the families came together to share stories and find solace in each other’s company.

Erika Morgan, Semaj’s mother, expressed the deep emotional connection felt by everyone involved: “Today we remember,” she said. “We want y’all to know he is never forgotten. So dad, he is never forgotten.”

Thoughtful Gifts for Honored Fathers

Each father was presented with thoughtful gifts, symbolizing the community’s support and remembrance. The gifts included Jordan shoes, a Detroit Lions jersey, a Michigan jersey t-shirt with the No. 1, cologne, cigars, and bourbon. The most touching gift, however, was a custom monogrammed Rose Bowl champions hat featuring their son’s name, providing a poignant reminder of their loved ones.

Morgan emphasized the importance of community support, particularly for those dealing with such profound loss. He used his NIL opportunities to fund many of the gifts, highlighting his commitment to giving back. “What it means to me is just doing what God wants us to do,” Morgan said. “If my dad lost me, I wouldn’t want him alone on Father’s Day.”

Semaj Morgan’s Jersey Number Change

In addition to the emotional significance of the event, Morgan also took the opportunity to announce a personal change for the upcoming football season. After wearing No. 82 as a freshman, Morgan will don No. 0 this fall.

“I like zero,” Morgan stated. “I could have got No. 1. I wore No. 2 in high school. Everybody thought I was gonna change my number to two. But I really wanted zero.”

Morgan’s choice of No. 0 follows the legacy of Mike Sainristil, a two-time captain and defensive standout for Michigan, who wore the number last season. “Mike was a great leader last year,” Morgan noted. “I’m about to make a legacy in this number. This is about to be a great year.”

A New Legacy with Number Zero

Morgan’s decision to wear No. 0 is a bold statement about his aspirations and confidence. “They say the best receiver is supposed to wear No. 1, but the best receiver is going to be wearing zero. That’s just plain and simple,” he declared. This reflects his determination to make his mark on the field and continue to build his legacy at Michigan.

With a new number and a strong sense of purpose, Semaj Morgan is set to make significant contributions both on and off the field in the upcoming season. His dedication to his community and his team underscores his potential to be a standout player and a leader for Michigan.