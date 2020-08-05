Michigan’s 2020 football schedule includes October game vs. Ohio State

On Wednesday, the Big Ten released their 2020 team-by-team schedule and as expected, it features only in-conference games.
Below is Michigan’s schedule for the 2020 season and as you can see, they will play at Ohio State on Oct. 24 rather than playing them in the final game of the regular season as they have done for so long.
Other notable Wolverines’ games include playing at Minnesota on Sept. 12, vs. Penn State on Sept. 19, vs. Michigan State on Oct. 3, and vs. Wisconsin on Halloween (Oct. 31).