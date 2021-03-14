Michigan’s 2021 NCAA Tournament Round of 64 opponent revealed (kind of)

Sharing is caring!

The conference tournaments have been completed and the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been revealed.

Michigan, who won the Big Ten regular-season championship before bowing out in the conference tournament semifinals against Ohio State, has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they will square off against the winner of Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern in the Round of 64.

As you have heard by now, Wolverines senior forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot and he has been put in a walking boot. Whether or not he can come back at some point will likely determine Michigan’s ceiling in the tournament.

Nation, how far do you think Michigan will go?

Let the madness begin!